Luisa Mell asks for ex-husband arrest based on Maria da Penha Law | Pop & Art

Animal cause activist Luisa Mell has filed a request for provisional arrest against her ex-husband, businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky. The action was filed by his lawyer, Angelo Carbone, on Monday afternoon (11), based on the Maria da Penha Law.

Luisa Mell accuses her ex-husband of psychological abuse and threats. She already has a protective measure against Zaborowsky, who cannot approach within 500 meters of the activist, nor contact her.

However, according to Carbone, this measure was not enough and Zaborowsky continues to look for Luisa and make threats to her physical integrity through unidentified phone calls.

“There is the fear that he will physically attack her or even kill her,” says the document filed by Luisa’s lawyer.

In the lawsuit, the lawyer also claims that Zaborowsky “is addicted to drugs and with incalculable financial power, he adds that he will take justice into his own hands.”

“We are looking for calm for Luisa. She suffers from psychological pressures and verbal abuse. She is even afraid to leave the house. The reason is an ex-husband who broke the rules and must be contained. She wants to be happy, take care of her child and be able to come and go. For that, it invoked the Maria da Penha Law”, states Carbone.

On Saturday (9), Luisa Mell posted a text on her Instagram, accusing her ex-husband of psychological abuse during their marriage and threats since the end of the relationship.

“Aggression is also done with words, attitudes and manipulations and those who are stuck in an abusive relationship don’t always realize this,” Mell said.

Wanted by g1 this Tuesday (12), Zaborowsky has not yet manifested. On Saturday, he said he would defend himself in court. “I appreciate the opportunity to express myself, but as the matter is in court, that’s where I’ll defend myself, after learning about the accusations that Marina made me, of which, for the time being, I only know from scattered media reports .”