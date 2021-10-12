Luisa Mell goes to court and asks for provisional arrest of her ex-husband under the Maria da Penha Law

Luisa Mell, 42 years old, through his legal team, filed a request for provisional arrest against her ex-husband, the businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky, 59. According to information from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the appeal was filed with the Central Court of Domestic Violence Against Women, of the TJ-SP, based on the Maria da Penha Law, as a matter of urgency.

Angelo Carbone, the presenter’s lawyer, told the vehicle that the protective measures adopted so far have not mitigated Luisa’s situation, who has already filed a police report against the former in late September.

To police, Luisa Mell said she was the victim of an abusive relationship.

Also according to the animal activist’s lawyer, the urgent request is for Zaborowsky to be detained for interrogation and investigation of his current place of residence. It is suggested that if it is released later, it should be with an electronic ankle bracelet.

When approached by Folha to tell his side of the story, Gilberto Zaborowsky said he would defend himself in court.

