Luisa Mell’s lawyer asks for preventive detention of the activist’s ex-husband

This Monday, 10/11, Luisa Mell’s lawyer, Angelo Carbone, asked for the preventive detention of the activist’s ex-husband, Gilberto Zaborowski. In the process, the presenter’s defense alleges that Zaborowski is a reason for apprehension and threatens the victim’s physical and psychological integrity, even after granting the protective measure.

In the petition, Carbone cites occasions when Gilberto would have been aggressive or threatened Luísa. The defense cites that the presenter’s ex-husband had threatened Luisa Mell. In one of them, with the warning that he would take their son away from Brazil. In addition, Gilberto Zaborovski would have called from unidentified numbers saying that the animal advocate “doesn’t lose by waiting”.

At another point, the defense alleges that Gilberto is a drug user, which makes Luisa even more afraid for her own life and that of her son. In the petition, the lawyer cites the fear that the ex-husband could kill the activist. “What is feared is that a drug addict may go beyond and kill the victim, or brutally attack him (attempted murder) or have someone else do it,” says the document.

Attorney Angelo Carbone also reinforces his request along other lines: “that provisional arrest be reconsidered and granted, even so that what the appointed element has been promising is not consumed”.

