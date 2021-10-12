Luisa Sonza, ex of Whindersson Nunes, overtakes Vitão and has an alleged affair with Pedro Sampaio; Look

Top Stories

Drink Pink Lemonade: the perfect mixed drink to start the week; see alcohol-free options

This Monday (11), Luisa Sonza opened the game and talked about the relationship with Pedro Sampaio and Clarissa Muller. The singer had been posting with the alleged affair for a couple of months, claiming that she is single and free.

After getting over his ex, Vitão, Luisa Sonza supposedly be betting on new affairs, Pedro Sampaio and Clarissa Muller. It makes it very clear that it is free and unencumbered to do as it pleases. The singer does not appear to want to hide her relationship with her supposed two “crush”.

Read too: Sarah compares the salary between Juliette and Gil do Vigor and the web shoots: “Envejosa”