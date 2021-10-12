Luisa Sonza, ex of Whindersson Nunes, overtakes Vitão and has an alleged affair with Pedro Sampaio; Look

This Monday (11), Luisa Sonza opened the game and talked about the relationship with Pedro Sampaio and Clarissa Muller. The singer had been posting with the alleged affair for a couple of months, claiming that she is single and free.

After getting over his ex, Vitão, Luisa Sonza supposedly be betting on new affairs, Pedro Sampaio and Clarissa Muller. It makes it very clear that it is free and unencumbered to do as it pleases. The singer does not appear to want to hide her relationship with her supposed two “crush”.

A column reviewed the publication, claiming that Luisa Sonza would be getting over your ex, Whindersson Nunes, after a toxic and troubled relationship he had. We don’t know if it’s really true, however, the comedian did not speak up to talk about the subject discussed.

Soon after, internet users spoke about the supposed news: “What a polyamory, my people. It’s just single people hanging out with each other. Just like everyone does when they don’t have a commitment to anyone “, wrote the follower.

Learn a little more about Luisa Sonza

Since Luisa Sonza ended your relationship with Whindersson Nunes, has been getting a lot of criticism from the web. Since then, many claim that the singer would not be doing well for the comedian. Right after the two split up, Luisa got involved with the singer Vitão, where both received criticism.

Thus, the singer’s life has been very busy, as in most of her posts she receives showers of criticism. Despite this, she doesn’t seem to stop shaking and tries to focus more on her work.

Until now, Luisa Sonza did not appear on social media to deny the supposed relationship polyamorous. Soon after the repercussion of the “maybe affair”, the singer received support from many other followers. “While she’s single she’s more than right!, said follower.