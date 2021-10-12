Maju Coutinho announces the departure of ‘JH’ to Fantástico and thanks: ‘I learned a lot’ | famous

Maju Coutinho started the farewell season of the Newspaper Today this Monday, 10/11, after the announcement that she will lead Fantástico, along with Poliana Abritta, in place of Tadeu Schmidt, who will go to Big Brother Brasil. The journalist announced her departure from “JH” for two months from now. Thus, he will take another important step in his career ahead of Sunday.

Maju took the opportunity to thank him for the opportunity he had to grow in the newspaper, and for the public’s recognition: “Passing on to talk a little bit about my professional change.”

“I received the invitation to present ‘Fantástico’ alongside Poliana Abritta, I was super happy and also with a heavy heart for having to leave JH, which was a newspaper where I developed a lot, learned a lot and went through several challenges. “

“So, I want to thank you for your partnership here with me, the audience and I’ll still be here for a couple of months. Let’s enjoy this ending and thank you so much for everything so far. A kiss!”, said the journalist at the bench.

Right after the Fantástico announcement last Sunday, 10/10, the journalist said that, because she was so excited about the new mission, she even dreamed that she and Poliana were part of the ballet at the opening of the Sunday.

“Soon, a new phase will begin. May it be Fantastic for all of us. Thank you for the welcome, Poliana and Thaddeus.”

“Polyana sent me such a warm message when it was confirmed that we would work together that, on the same night, I dreamed that the two of us were the opening dancers for the show. She was in green, I in cream. It was a light, floating dance. I counted the dream for Poli who said: ‘A performance in pairs is really a dance’. Let’s go, Poliana. Good luck at BBB, Tadeu”, posted Maju.

Successful trajectory!

Maria Julia Coutinho she debuted as the main presenter of “JH” in 2019. Since 2013 she has been the protagonist of the weather forecast for several Globo newspapers, including the National Newspaper, Maju had already passed by the “JH” bench as a duty attendant, on Saturdays.

“Even before I dreamed of being a journalist, I was already watching ‘Jornal Hoje.’ I really admire people going through it. It’s an honor to be in this vibrant newspaper, which airs in the middle of the day, when everything is happening. It’s pure adrenaline,” said Maju at the time.

