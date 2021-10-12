Malafaia cites government ministers who would be against André Mendonça

In a new video posted on social media this Monday (11), Pastor Silas Malafaia fulfilled his promise made on Sunday (10) and cited three Bolsonaro government ministers who, according to him, would not be working for the approval of André’s name Mendonça for the position of minister of the Federal Supreme Court.

Malafaia, an ally of the President of the Republic, attacked the commanders of the Casa Civil and Communications, in addition to the head of the Secretariat of Government. “Ministers Ciro Nogueira, Fábio Faria and Flávia Arruda, who are politicians and ministers at the Palace, are obliged to defend the nomination of President Bolsonaro. They are obliged to work in favor of André Mendonça. Don’t you want to? Get out of there! You can’t be there! there in that place,” said the evangelical leader.

In the same video, Silas Malafaia criticized the holding of a dinner that, according to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, would have brought together the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, and senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the CPI of Covid- 19 and political opponent of the government.

“How can you, people? Folha de São Paulo saying that Ciro Nogueira, minister of the Civil House, one of the most important political positions, is going to dinner with Renan Calheiros? The guy who wants to destroy Bolsonaro for political interests?” .

Malafaia demands explicit support to André Mendonça in the STF

“If Mr. Ciro Nogueira is in favor of André Mendonça’s nomination, call the press. You are obliged to go public and give a satisfaction”, he continued attacking the pastor.

Malafaia also demanded the explicit support of the other palace ministers for the appointment of Mendonça. Referring to Nogueira, Fábio Faria and Flávia Arruda, the evangelical leader said that they “are obliged to issue a note and work for the nomination of the president”.

Indication is policy

More than once, Silas Malafaia stated that André Mendonça’s nomination to the STF was not made by evangelical pastors. The name was chosen by the President of the Republic. Therefore, according to him, ministers in the political area are obliged to work in favor of the name chosen by Bolsonaro.

“I want to reaffirm peremptorily: we did not nominate André Mendonça. The president asked us if he was someone terribly evangelical. The nomination is from President Jair Messias Bolsonaro,” he said.