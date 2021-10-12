Man cosplays the symbiote with meat and vegetables

Raw meat, pumpkins and onions. This was the material that inventive cosplayer and TikToker Gianluca Busani needed to transform into Venom, who has just returned to theaters with Venom: Time of Carnage.

Busani describes himself as a low-cost cosplay enthusiast, and his video as his Lethal Protector has passed the 7.9 million views mark on TikTok. Check out:

@gianlucabusani ##foryou ♬ Follow AndrewsVisual – Andrew Thomson 🔥

Onions are Venom’s eyes, while pumpkin seeds take over the creature’s rabid teeth. The master’s touch is really the fulfilled and unbridled tongue, which was in charge of the raw steak. Busani, of course, had to paint his body black.

Not satisfied, Busani also decided to become the villain Carnage, threat from Venom 2, in another video. The modus operandi is the same, with the difference that there is a lot more meat to accentuate the red color. See the result:

@gianlucabusani ##foryou ♬ Follow AndrewsVisual – Andrew Thomson 🔥

Venom: Tempo de Carnificina is playing in Brazilian cinemas. For more about the movie, see the post-credits scene description.

