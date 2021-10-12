Marcelo at Fluminense? Possible return of the lateral interests the club and the fans; remember campaign

The week started with news in Laranjeiras. This Monday, a friend of Marcelo, ex-Fluminense and left-back of Real Madrid, revealed that the player wants to return to Brazil at the end of his contract with the merengue team. Revealed by Tricolor and loved by the fans, the news cheered fans once again. The information was first given by the ‘Yahoo! Sports’.

Throughout his career, the full-back only wore three shirts: Fluminense, Real Madrid and the Brazilian team. With the green, white and maroon, Marcelo completed 40 games, between 2005 and 2006. In just one season, he caught the attention of the Spanish club and is still part of the Madrid squad. However, since the last one they lost space and soured the reserve in several games.

With the imminent departure of Marcelo after 15 years at Real, but still during this season, tricolors have mobilized on social networks to ask for the return of Moleque de Xerém to Laranjeiras. So was born the #MarceloNoFlu, in May 2021. The campaign had such an impact that, a month later, President Mário Bittencourt spoke about the possible return during the ‘Boteco Brahma Tricolor’, FluTV’s pre-game show.



– Marcelo is a player made here, he went straight to Europe, we have an excellent relationship. He knows that the Flu is interested in repatriating him, but the news I have is that he remains in Europe for another year at least for contract renewal – he said.

According to the news this Monday, the probability is that the extension of Marcelo’s contract will not occur. In a virtual poll carried out by ‘Marca’, the majority of the club’s fans do not want the link to be renewed. However, Mário Bittencourt already said at the time that he wants to open negotiations according to the financial possibility of Fluminense, which is going through a period of financial recovery.

DIRECTOR OPENS THE GAME ABOUT MARCELO IN FLUMINENSE

– The Flu is always attentive, we have to work within the financial conditions. That’s what Fred accepted, Thiago knows that. The figures are different, but I’m not creating short-term expectations either. He just promised to come back to finish his career at Fluminense. Marcelo is a great friend of Marcão, I’ve already told him about the desire for him to come back, but he still has his mind there. Not deceiving, but saying we’re on the lookout. If we have financial conditions and they want to accept it in the future, we will bring it – he completed.

Just the possibility of Marcelo’s return to Brazil was enough to stir the imagination of the tricolors. Eager for the return of the ace, Marcelo’s name was one of the most searched on Google within the Fluminense universe. Surely or not, the campaign for the return of the full-back may resurface in the coming days, and cheer up.