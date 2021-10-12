Marco Antônio, Chay and more: five points to keep an eye on Botafogo against Cruzeiro

O Botafogo face the cruise this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Independência, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship Series B. The confrontation is important, since, in case of victory, Alvinegro assumes the provisional leadership of the competition. So, next, LANCE! shows you what to keep an eye on Glorious on the field.

Marco Antonio: In the season, Botafogo hasn’t lost yet when the attacking midfielder swings the net. In total, Marco Antônio scored six goals with the Alvinegro Carioca shirt in six different matches. In these commitments there were five wins, one draw and no defeats. In addition to being an important player on the field, the 70 shirt’s goal practically became synonymous with points for General Severiano’s team.

double back: the team of defenders tonight should be composed of carli and Kanu, and that’s more good news for the fans. So far, Botafogo has conceded only one goal when the two play together. Therefore, Enderson Moreira will have available players who bring security and efficiency to the defensive system.

Returns: for this game, Botafogo must have Daniel Borges and Charlie back to the starting lineup. The right-back has already consolidated his position and is even the leader of the team in certain tackles, with 35. The left-back is another one who is consolidated in the starting lineup and stands out, above all, in attack. Carlinhos “stretches” the field on the left side and, in the last round, scored the first goal with Botafogo’s shirt.

Consolidation of the moment: after hitting a streak of seven unbeaten games, Botafogo went through a quick troubled moment and managed to add just one point in six played – something atypical for Enderson Moreira’s team. In this scenario, Alvinegro came to spend the “fat” it created with the new coach. Thus, a positive result against Cruzeiro is essential to show that the team has already overcome the bad phase and to open, once again, a good advantage in relation to the fifth place.

Chay: one of the main players of Botafogo this season, the shirt 14 hasn’t rocked the net since the match against Vila Nova, which took place on August 22nd. Alvinegro’s second top scorer in Serie B, the midfielder wants to score again and will have one more chance tonight. It is worth remembering that, in the first round, he scored the team’s three goals in the draw against Cruzeiro.