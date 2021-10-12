Marcos Mion registers another drop and drops Globo’s audience

Marcos Mion was one of Rede Globo’s biggest bets amidst the changes that have taken place recently. Since Fausto Silva left, the Rio station has been doing everything to try to normalize its programming after the turmoil caused by the real dance of chairs that should continue to happen in the coming months. Under Mion’s command, “Cauldron” seemed to be going well, but it couldn’t hold the audience and has been losing steam every week.

A month after his debut as Luciano Huck’s replacement, the new hire of the Marinho network begins to show signs that the mission will be much more complicated than planned. Even in such a short time, Globo began to turn on a warning signal regarding the program broadcast on Saturday afternoons. That’s because the loss of registered audience was so significant, that when compared to the first program, it reaches a high 25%.

On Saturday (09), the “Cauldron” marked 11.7 points average in Greater São Paulo. Although this number was enough to keep the program commanded by Marcos Mion in the isolated leadership during its broadcasting time, the result was not at all encouraging for the Rio station. Considering the 15.9 average points achieved on September 4th, the day of the presenter’s debut, Globo suffered a drop of more than four points.

According to released data by journalist Ricardo Souza, from the TV Pop portal, the program that marked Mion’s first month under the command of “Caldeirão” began scoring 9.8 points in Greater São Paulo. At around 15:06, the program registered a one-point increase and scored 10.8 points. It didn’t take long and the attraction continued to grow in an encouraging way and at 15:42 it registered 12.1 points. At this point, he had more than double the second place.

Continues after advertising

Around 16:35, Marcos Mion’s attraction continued to grow and scored 12.8 points. It is noteworthy that the averages that have been achieved in each program, even with a dismal drop, still manage to be higher than those achieved by Angelica’s husband. In terms of comparison, Mion has an average of 14.0 points so far, against 13.0 points of Luciano Huck in command of the last 34 editions.

The program this Saturday (09), was full of emotions. Jonathan Azevedo was one of the guests to participate in the show “Sobe o Som” and ended up making Marcos Mion fall into tears. At one point, the actor made a speech about the daily struggle against racism and also about the love and importance of family, even mentioning the son of the presenter of “Caldirão”. Visibly moved, Mion couldn’t hide his tears.

“This guy has a gift for touching me every time he talks to me. Every time it makes me cry. The love you feel for life, for yours and that you share… For example, one thing you didn’t need, but make a point of representing me, is always the love you have for my son, Romeo. Every time, you make a point of saying it so truthfully because what he needs is recognition”, said Mion.