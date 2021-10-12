Marcos Mion says that Tadeu Schmidt was the ‘best choice’ for ‘BBB’

The presenter Marcos Mion, 42 years old, congratulated Tadeu Schmidt for having been selected by Globo to lead the “BBB” from next year, and stated that the now ex-anchor of “Fantástico” was the “best choice” to take over the title of the reality show.

Mion voiced her opinion in the comments of an Instagram post by Schmidt.

“Yeah! Best choice! Tadeuzola, presenting a confinement reality that stirs the country is a crazy spaceship that sets fire to the playground and makes you want to imitate Chewbacca in the elimination speech! Eager to see what you’re up to! God God bless you!” wrote Marcos Mion.

Marcos Mion congratulated Tadeu Schmidt and said he was the “best choice” to lead the “BBB” Image: Reproduction: Instagram

In the post, Tadeu Schmidt says he is “proud” to have been chosen “for such an important mission”. Still, he says it is an “honor to do the same work done by two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television”, referring to Pedro Bial, the first to present “BBB”, and Tiago Leifert, who headed the 2017 reality show until this year’s edition — recently, he announced that he will not renew his contract with Globo after the next season of “The Voice Brasil”.

“I’m overjoyed and excited!!! And at the same time with a sinking heart, because I’m leaving ‘Fantástico’ after fourteen years!!! But then we’ll talk about it… I still stay at Fantástico the next Sundays. while, I just want to enjoy this wonderful news in my career and in my life! I hope that you, who accompany me here with so much affection, are contaminated with my overflowing happiness and feel happy too. It will be very cool!”, he published .

Chair dance

Globo took advantage of Tiago Leifert’s departure to perform a chair dance in some of its programs. Starting with Tadeu Schmidt’s trip to the “BBB”. With this, Maju Coutinho will be Poliana Abritta’s new partner on Sundays at “Fantástico”.

In place of Maju, Cesar Tralli will take over the command of “Jornal Hoje”, who will leave the anchor post of the local news program “SP1”, which will now be anchored by Alan Severiano, promoted from reporter to presenter.

Why didn’t Globo choose Mion for ‘BBB’?

Since the departure of Tiago Leifert from Globo was announced, much has been speculated about the possible names to command the “BBB”. One of the audience’s favorites was Marcos Mion, with experience in realities after presenting “A Fazenda” on Record.

Why didn’t Globo listen to the public’s request?

The first reason is because he presented the 2020 edition of “A Fazenda” and still has his image closely tied to the reality show on Record. In addition, Marcos Mion faces resistance within the network. Great programs demand great responsibility, and Globo’s top management preferred to trust a presenter who has been part of the cast for a long time.

Tadeu had a growth in “Fantástico”, proving that he knows how to deal very well with serious matters, but also with fun themes and tables – such as the “Gols da Rodada”, in which he talks about the weekend’s football round with lightness and assistance of “horses” that conquered the public. The presenter is a guarantee of charisma for all ages, and this pleases Globo.