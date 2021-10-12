Maria Clara is accused of conspiracy and an ugly fight with her father

In the next chapters of Empire, the tantrums of Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) remain even more latent. The spoiled girl is so angry that she fights with her own father.

When realizing that José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is at the company, she discovers that the Commander has scheduled a DNA testing session with all his children.

Clara is shocked to learn that the powerful has doubts if Silvian (Othon Bastos), ex-husband of Marta and butler of the house, is the father of one of them.

Angered, she lets go of the dogs. “Want to clarify the doubt if any of the children is the son of the butler of the house?”, shoot. José Alfredo tries to explain, but argues that he is sexist.

“Your mother did a despicable thing. Kept an ex-husband hidden under my roof for years!”, says the powerful, being accused of having done the same by getting involved with Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa).

Without understanding her father’s concern, Maria Clara agrees with the position of Jose Pedro (Caius Blat). “Pedro is right. You’re going crazy, and you’re starting to turn against your own kids”, drop.

Also, take the opportunity to snipe Cristina (Leandra Leal). “Less Cristina, of course, because she’s her darling“, he accuses, in the Commander’s shock. “You’re talking like Zé Pedro. What is this story that Zé Pedro is right? Are you finding yourselves excused? Are you conspiring against me?”, questions.

But the spoiled one shows even more revolt and makes a long speech. “It was taking a while for you to turn your artillery against me. Who is the next target, Lucas? I can’t take this hell anymore! Until yesterday, I was your adored daughter! You’d rather see more qualities in Cristina’s bastard than in her legitimate children, whom you’re already starting to raise suspicions about. Honestly, it gave me!”, she declares, bursting into tears and leaving, severing relations with her father.

