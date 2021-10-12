Maringá registers only 1 new case of covid in this Monday’s bulletin

The bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department indicates only one new case of covid-19 in Maringá. Photo: Illustrative/Pixabay

Maringá confirmed only 1 new positive case of covid-19 in the bulletin this Monday, September 11th. There were no records of deaths from complications of the disease.

The bulletin, which monitors the evolution of the coronavirus in the city, was released at 4:30 pm this Monday, 11th, by the Municipal Health Department, with data collected until 11:59 pm this Sunday, 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maringá totals 65,379 positive cases of covid-19. Of these, 63,478 are already recovered, 344 are active cases (patients in home isolation or hospitalized) and 1,557 died from complications of the disease.

The general hospital occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in private units in Maringá is 71.11%, according to the bulletin this Monday, 11. The overall occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in the SUS is 51, 90% and in adult ICU beds exclusively for covid-19 is 26.51%.

See more details of the covid-19 bulletin this Monday, 11, in Maringá:

