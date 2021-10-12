Mateus Vital figures in Corinthians statistics even away from the team for 50 days

Playing for Panathinaikos at the moment, Mateus Vital’s last match for Corinthians was 50 days ago, against Athletico. Since then, Timão has played eight games and even so the midfielder is still highlighted in some team statistics.

The reinforcements that came after Vital’s departure make a good start and are already able to demonstrate the quality of being the protagonists of the team. This can be seen by the fact that they have played fewer games and already entered various statistical rankings. On the other hand, Vital has accumulated 16 games in the Brasileirão and is still the:

2nd player with the most successful submissions

3rd player with the most dribbling

3rd player with the most certain game-changers

5th player with most right crosses

Mateus Vital finished correctly 12 times, the same number as Róger Guedes. The runner-up duo is only behind Jô, who has 15. Renato Augusto and Gustavo Silvam make up the top-5 with nine and eight right submissions in the Brazilian Championship.

On Saturday, against Sport, Vital was overtaken by Gabriel Pereira in terms of dribbling. The young 38 shirt reached 22 and the borrowed midfielder has 21. The squad leader in this statistic is Gustavo Silva, who has 48 correct dribbles. Fagner and Giuliano close the list of the top five with 18 and 16, respectively.

Again along with Róger Guedes, Vital has six game changes right in the Brasileirão. That’s four less than Gabriel, runner-up, and 12 less than Cantillo, the stat leader. To close it comes Gil, who adds up to five.

The right crosses also bring the figure of Mateus Vital to the top-5, as the midfielder has five, behind Fagner, with 25, Gustavo Mosquito, with 15, and Fábio Santos and Vitinho, with seven.

On his debut for Panathinaikos, Vital helped his team beat Apollon Smyrnis in the first round of the Super League and left the field with a standing ovation from the Greek fans. So far, the 98 shirt has participated in the five games played by the club, scored a goal and provided an assist.

See more at: Mateus Vital and Loaned Players.