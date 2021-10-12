Mauro: Neymar hasn’t played football compatible with his status for a long time – 10/11/2021

Neymar’s declaration that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be his last caused repercussions, but it also came at a time when the player is not going through his best moment on the field, in the opinion of Mauro Cezar Pereira, who sees the athlete losing the leading role at Paris Saint-Germain to Mbappé last season, as well as few good performances for the Brazilian team.

In the Posse de Bola #168 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that Neymar’s football has been below expectations for some time now, although this is not enough for coach Tite to take him out of the field in the Brazilian national team, letting him play during 90 minutes in yesterday’s game (10) against Colombia.

“The most important thing is that he hasn’t been playing anything for a long time, nothing in relation to what he can play. It’s been a long time since he has played football compatible with the player of his status, with his potential,” says Mauro Cezar .

“The coach even went to break up his fight with Mina yesterday, according to Eric Faria’s report on the edge of the field. Neymar’s nanny and security, the behavior of a Neymar nanny, because Neymar is untouchable, he doesn’t leave the team players have to take on other responsibilities so that he is entirely at ease, circling the lane of the field as he wants, retaining the ball as long as he wants, insisting on individual plays that have been meaningless most of the time,” he adds. .

Mauro points out that the last game in which Neymar had a good attitude on the field for the national team was the defeat to Argentina in the final of the Copa America, when he tried to organize the game, even though he was unsuccessful. Another point that the journalist cites is the projection of whether or not to be in the 2026 World Cup when the 2022 one hasn’t even arrived yet, considering a shift in focus.

“I also think it’s a shift in focus when it comes to this little talk of ‘I don’t know if I’ll have a head’. Man, there’s the Cup next year and the guy is talking about the other Cup. I don’t know how I’ll have it either. head in 2026, if I’m going to be alive, what am I going to be doing. Who knows what I’m going to be doing?” he asks.

“How much weight does it have? How relevant is it? It seems more like a victimization of the poor rich boy, who lives surrounded by parrots, surrounded by those people who flatter him, who have nothing to say. I don’t remember an interview by Neymar who had an interesting content, that he said something relevant. It’s an absolutely hollow character, I see it this way, empty, a guy that you don’t see anything, no positioning in relation to all the issues that a popstar like him could get involved thinking about the collective , in society, for the good of people. No, he just lives with that life of his, he appears with those eccentric clothes, that’s how it is,” he concludes.

