Mauro: Strange situation for Palmeiras, Abel needs to try to organize the team – 10/11/2021

On Saturday, Palmeiras suffered their ninth defeat in the Brazilian Championship, with 4-2 to Red Bull Bragantino in the middle of Allianz Parque, in the meeting of the team alviverde with the fans. The sequence of results of the Libertadores finalist is bad, with the worst campaign in the second round and the distance from the fight for the title, as the leader Atlético-MG is now 14 points away.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #168, Mauro Cezar Pereira analyzes the situation of Palmeiras, which he considers strange, and points out the need for Abel Ferreira to hit the team aiming at the main objective of the season, which is the Libertadores final, on November 27th , against Flamengo.

“Palmeiras has a month and a half, a good period to reorganize, unless Flamengo also starts playing very poorly and then there are two teams playing poorly to see what happens, similar to what was the horrible final last year, played on January 30 of this year, two teams were playing poorly, Santos who had been playing well, played poorly, and Palmeiras played poorly, it was a crap final,” says Mauro.

“Palmeiras lost seven of their last ten games in Serie A, it’s not little. With the squad they have and losses at home, defeat at home to Cuiabá, to Red Bull, to Flamengo, to Fortaleza, defeat away to América-MG , Atlético-MG, there are a lot of defeats for a strong team, a strong squad. It’s a strange situation this one with Palmeiras, I think Abel needs to try to organize the team minimally and now they also start some statements in interviews that give the impression of ‘ whose fault is it, the players or the coach’, ‘it’s my fault’, it’s complicated,” he adds.

The journalist cites the insults of the Palmeira fans, who had supported before the match, including shouting the name of coach Abel Ferreira and points out that they know the moment is bad.

“The fans found the team, at the beginning they even supported Abel there and in the end they were cursing, because the fans have found the team again, but they have been following them from a distance, they know what is happening and have followed all these defeats and very bad performances “he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.