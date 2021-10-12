MC Gui and Solange call Lary boring and bossy

In a conversation in the kitchen of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco sniped and criticized Lary Bottino, a person who joined the rural reality show almost two weeks ago, replacing Fernanda Medrado.
The three were analyzing the game when they gave their opinions on Anitta’s former friend. “When this girl arrived, Lary, we said: ‘Another one for the club,” began Solange, who starred in a funny scene at Lary’s entrance into the house.
“She came because of the guy, it’s not possible. It seems she came just because of Bil, everything is him,” commented MC Gui, referring to the influencer’s involvement with Arcrebiano in the house.
“Oh, that’s boring. She’s annoying, right? I think she’s annoying, nosy, bossy. It’s my perception of her, she wants to be funny all the time, she wants to attract attention all the time,” Solange replied. “Me too, me too,” agreed the MC.
“When I found out she was going to be on stand-by, I said, ‘Whoa, if she comes in, she’s one of the hardest people to get along with,'” continued the singer. “She’s nosy, I don’t know,” Solange said.
“Only with people who care about her,” said Tati. “I’ve already cut it,” commented the MC. “Me too,” replied the funkeira. “She’s not stupid, no, as soon as she sees, she starts to please. She tries, right,” said the singer.
