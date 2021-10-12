MC Gui and Solange call Lary boring and bossy

by

In a conversation in the kitchen of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco sniped and criticized Lary Bottino, a person who joined the rural reality show almost two weeks ago, replacing Fernanda Medrado.

The three were analyzing the game when they gave their opinions on Anitta’s former friend. “When this girl arrived, Lary, we said: ‘Another one for the club,” began Solange, who starred in a funny scene at Lary’s entrance into the house.

“She came because of the guy, it’s not possible. It seems she came just because of Bil, everything is him,” commented MC Gui, referring to the influencer’s involvement with Arcrebiano in the house.

“Oh, that’s boring. She’s annoying, right? I think she’s annoying, nosy, bossy. It’s my perception of her, she wants to be funny all the time, she wants to attract attention all the time,” Solange replied. “Me too, me too,” agreed the MC.

“When I found out she was going to be on stand-by, I said, ‘Whoa, if she comes in, she’s one of the hardest people to get along with,'” continued the singer. “She’s nosy, I don’t know,” Solange said.

“Only with people who care about her,” said Tati. “I’ve already cut it,” commented the MC. “Me too,” replied the funkeira. “She’s not stupid, no, as soon as she sees, she starts to please. She tries, right,” said the singer.

Out of ‘A Fazenda 13’: All the pedestrians who have already left the rural reality show

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 5

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 5

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 5

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 5

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 5

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda: After Erika’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

4.05%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

23.68%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.41%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.67%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.57%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.35%

Play/Playplus

0.56%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

25.23%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.40%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.76%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.82%

Playback/RecordTV

1.81%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

11.94%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.86%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 24049 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.