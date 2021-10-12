MC Melody says she was robbed after concert, but it was marketing strategy

Felipe Pereira – Special for the State of Minas

(credit: Reproduction/Instagram MC Melody))

An Instagram post by singer MC Melody saying she had been robbed, made hours after her performance in a bar owned by Teófilo Otoni, in Vale do Mucuri, this Sunday (10/10), generated a wave of comments about what really happened. happened to the singer.

In the feed post, the 14-year-old singer is on the side of a highway, which appears to be BR-116, near the municipality of Minas Gerais, with the caption saying that she had been robbed. However, some comments from other artists already cast doubt on this announcement. “At least he didn’t take his cell phone,” posted Lucas Rangel, a youtuber.

Minutes later, a story was published by the same platform, with the girl running, screaming and crying.

For hours, city residents were in doubt about what had really happened, as the singer had also published other stories at the event held by the city’s bar. In addition to advertising for a brand, I was also having fun with friends.

Dozens of people got in touch with press vehicles, on the singer’s own social networks, trying to get more information about what had (supposedly) happened.

Alleged robbery is denied

At 9 pm this Sunday (10/10), a new publication ended the mystery – and it displeased fans. It was nothing more than a marketing strategy for the release of a new song, called “Assalto Perigoso”.

Youtuber Lucas Rangel himself published another message, following: “I loved that the thief still agreed to film!”, mocking the post.

The number of followers of the young singer has jumped by more than 100,000 people since the alleged “assault” was published.

The report consulted sources in the Military Police, Military Highway Police and Civil Police, who reported not having received any robbery calls in the BR-116 region.

After the “revelation” that it was all just a marketing strategy, residents began to complain about the singer’s “lack of tact” when associating a crime right after a performance in the city and demand an apology from the singer.

The report has not yet been able to contact the singer’s advisors, but as soon as there is an answer, the text will be updated.