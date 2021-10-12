monument generates BRL 1.5 billion for economy

With open arms, at the top of Corcovado, in Rio, Christ the Redeemer today completes its 90 years of history. In addition to being one of the main symbols of the country, visited annually by millions of people, the monument is also a billionaire source of income.

Per year, the postcard generates an annual economic impact of R$1.462 billion (2019). The estimate is R$7.311 billion in five years and R$14.622 billion in ten years.

In taxes, the tourist attraction generates R$192.8 million in revenue and the prospects are for tax generation for the state government of R$964 million in five years and R$1.928 billion in ten years.

The information comes from the study Cristo Redentor 90+, produced by FGV, which addresses the socio-economic impact and potential of the monument.

job generation

When it comes to employment, the jobs generated and maintained per year by the tourist symbol total 21,393, of which 16,493 are direct and 4,900 are indirect.

In this case, the number of jobs consists of the annualized number of full-time occupations generated by the expenses incurred by visitors to the Christ.

According to the survey, coordinated by Professor Luiz Gustavo M. Barbosa, 1,940,327 people visit Christ each year. Of this total:

35.1% are international tourists, with an average expense of R$ 605.19;

44.6% are domestic tourists, with an average expense of R$ 402.73;

12.2% are excursionists, with an average expense of R$310.22;

8.1% live in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with an average expense of R$168.55.

What generates these numbers?

The study shows that the economic and social impact of the Cristo Redentor Sanctuary for the City of Rio de Janeiro is leveraged by some value offering factors, such as unique experience, strategic location, capacity for events and future versatility (smaller events, shops and restaurants).