Moraes extends inquiries investigating Bolsonaro’s interference in the PF and the role of digital militia

BRASÍLIA — Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), this Monday extended two inquiries against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). One concerns the president’s alleged interference with the Federal Police, and the other investigates the existence of an alleged digital militia to attack democracy and the democratic rule of law.

The investigation of interference in the PF was extended for the fourth time and was opened after a complaint by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro.

“Considering the need to continue the investigations and the existence of steps in progress, pursuant to article 10 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, I extend for another 90 (ninety) days, from the end of the previous deadline (October 27th ), the present inquiry”, says the order of Moraes published this Monday.

The inquiry had been stalled since October 2020, awaiting a definition from the Supreme on the format of Bolsonaro’s testimony to the PF, whether in person or in writing. On the 6th, when the matter began to be judged, the president changed his mind and sent a demonstration saying that he would testify in person.

The next day, Moraes – who took over the case report after the retirement of Minister Celso de Mello – ordered the Federal Police to take the president’s testimony within a period of up to 30 days.

The PF has already carried out the main steps of the investigation. Among them, investigators obtained a video of a ministerial meeting in which Bolsonaro expressed concern about investigations that could reach his family and friends.

With that, all that remained was to hear Bolsonaro about the facts. Minister Celso de Mello had determined that the testimony be made in person, but the AGU appealed arguing that the president had the prerogative of being heard in writing. With that, the inquiry ended up being paralyzed waiting for a definition.

As the AGU withdrew the appeal, Moraes ordered the resumption of the case and the scheduling of Bolsonaro’s testimony.

The opening of the inquiry was authorized in April 2020 by Minister Celso de Mello. The magistrate understood that the crimes allegedly committed by Bolsonaro, as narrated by Moro, may be connected to the exercise of the presidential mandate. The then rapporteur also understood that Bolsonaro’s testimony should be carried out in person.

The inquiry into the accusations of Moro, a former government minister and former judge of Operation Lava Jato, has already collected a number of testimonies. At the end of the investigations, it will be up to the attorney general to decide whether to denounce Bolsonaro, archive the investigations or request further steps.

digital militia

In the case of the investigation of the “digital militia”, the Federal Police investigates signs and evidence that point to the existence of a criminal organization that would have acted with the purpose of attacking democracy and that would be articulated in centers of political financing and content production digital.

“Considering the need to continue the investigations and the existence of steps in progress, pursuant to article 10 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, I extend for another 90 (ninety) days, from the end of the previous deadline (October 6th ), the present investigation”, says the order that determined the extension of this investigation.

It was within the scope of this inquiry that the Federal Police summoned the pocket guru Olavo de Carvalho to testify, but he did not appear, as revealed by GLOBO. The ideologue’s defense claimed that he had health problems and could not be interrogated.

The subpoena was issued in early August, shortly after Olavo de Carvalho was discharged from a hospital stay. Days later, the writer checked himself again at the Heart Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas of the USP Medical School (InCor), in São Paulo, at the end of the night of August 9, with acute heart and kidney failure and infection. systemic, according to a note from the hospital. Therefore, the defense asked for a postponement.

With the request for adjournment, the PF suspended the testimony. No new date has yet been set. The inquiry into the digital militias was opened by determination of Moraes, after evidence collected by the PF on the articulation of pocketnarista groups in social networks with attacks on democratic institutions.