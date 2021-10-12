Moraes extends investigations into digital militia and alleged interference by Bolsonaro in the PF | Policy

The minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes decided on Monday (11) to extend, for 90 days, two inquiries related to President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies. Rapporteur of the two cases, Moraes gave extra time to the investigations:

on alleged political interference by Bolsonaro in command of the Federal Police;

about an alleged digital militia that would have acted against democracy and the democratic rule of law.

The two investigations are under the responsibility of the Federal Police. In the case of the ‘digital militia’, delegate Denisse Dias Rosas Ribeiro had already asked the STF for an extension last week.

In the inquiry into the alleged presidential interference in the PF, Moraes had already determined last Thursday (7) that the corporation would take the testimony of Jair Bolsonaro within a month. This must be one of the last steps taken by the police in the investigation.

The PF investigates signs and evidence that point to the existence of a criminal organization that would have acted with the purpose of attacking the democratic rule of law and would be articulated in production, publication, financing and political nuclei. Another suspicion is that this group has been supplied with public funds.

One of the pending steps is the testimony of writer Olavo de Carvalho. The PF wants to find out if there is a connection between the writer and the alleged digital militia. Investigators have already heard from bloggers and YouTubers who support President Jair Bolsonaro’s government. See the video below:

PF opens inquiry to investigate alleged formation of digital militia to attack democracy

The investigation focuses on discovering:

if these content producers receive donations,

how they monetize the channels and

whether or not they were aware of fraud in the TSE system.

In the testimonies, the majority of the Pocket Influencers admitted that they are not aware of any problems in the system. They say they were just issuing personal opinions.

The inquiry was opened in early July, after minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the shelving of the inquiry that investigated undemocratic acts that took place at the beginning of last year. The filing complied with a request from the Attorney General’s Office.

“Considering the expiration of the period of permanence of the investigation in the police headquarters, as well as the need to continue the investigations, I determine: follow the records to the scrutiny of the Minister Rapporteur, for knowledge and granting of a new period to continue the investigation” , says the document signed by the delegate Denisse Dias Rosas Ribeiro, who commands the investigation.

The investigation was opened after former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, upon leaving the government, accused Jair Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the autonomy of the Federal Police, requesting intelligence reports and asking for changes in the command of the corporation.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF’s investigations by demanding the replacement of the head of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro and by exonerating the then director-general of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo, appointed by Moro. Bolsonaro denies having tried to interfere with the corporation.

See the main details of this case in the video below:

Recall the paths of the inquiry that investigates Bolsonaro’s interference in the PF

Sergio Moro has claimed that they are among the evidence that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF messages exchanged by the two in an application and the ministerial meeting of April 22, 2020.

At the time, Bolsonaro said: “I’ve already tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro and officially I couldn’t. That’s over. I’m not going to wait f… my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I can’t change someone from the security at the end of the line that belongs to the structure. It’s going to change. If you can’t change, change his boss. If you can’t change his boss, change the minister.

According to Moro, when mentioning the word “security”, Bolsonaro was referring to the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro.