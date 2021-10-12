Moraes extends investigations into digital militia and Bolsonaro interference in the PF

the minister of Federal Court of Justice Alexandre de Moraes extended for 90 days, this Monday (11), two inquiries of which he is the rapporteur related to the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and its allies. Information is from g1.

The magistrate’s decision concerns the investigations into the alleged interference of Bolsonaro in the command of the Federal Police and into an alleged digital militia, which would have acted against democracy and the democratic rule of law.

Regarding the interference in the PF, the investigation was opened after the denunciations of the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, who accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the agency’s autonomy by requesting intelligence reports and asking for changes in command of the corporation.

Moro accuses Bolsonaro of having tried to interfere in the PF’s investigations by demanding the change of the head of the corporation in Rio de Janeiro and exonerating the then director-general of the corporation Maurício Valeixo, who had been appointed by moro. The president denies the interference.

In the case of digital militias, the PF is investigating the existence of a criminal organization that attacks democracy. The suspicion is that this group was financed with public funds.

