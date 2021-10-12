More problems! Flamengo informs Bruno Henrique’s injury and updates Arrascaeta’s situation

In the rain, the cast of Flamengo he performed again this Monday afternoon, at Ninho do Urubu, focused on the game against Juventude, to be held on Wednesday, at Maracanã and for the 26th round of the Brazilian Nationals. And, via the press office, the club updated the physical situation of two important players:

– Athlete Bruno Henrique performed an exam that showed a lesion in the adductor muscle of the left thigh. It is still under treatment – informed the Fla, amending:

– The athlete Arrascaeta underwent an examination that confirmed the diagnosis of the Uruguayan team. Started treatment in CT – concluded.

Cut from the Uruguayan national team after suffering the injury last Thursday, Arrascaeta returned to Rio on Sunday and, on Monday, began working with Fla’s physiotherapists. Shirt 14 was diagnosed with grade 2 strain on the thigh and is expected to return in two to three weeks (see more on here).

Bruno Henrique has also started treatment on the adductor muscle of the left thigh (grade 1) and should only return in about a few weeks.

Renato Gaúcho no longer had the number 27 in the last game, against Fortaleza. In addition to Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta, Isla, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, serving their respective teams in the World Cup qualifiers, were low, as were Diego Alves (foot trauma), Diego Ribas, David Luiz and Gustavo Henrique, who recover from physical setbacks.