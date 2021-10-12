More than chocolate: discover 9 benefits that cocoa has for human health

Stay on top of all the benefits that the cocoa have for your health through the excellent tips that the blog Casa & Agro, from the Tecno Notícias website, brings this Tuesday, October 12th. Therefore, the best information about the fruit’s nutrients and their effects on human life can only be found here.

Over the years, studies have proven the beneficial cardiovascular actions that the fruit promotes. Furthermore, the positive effects are: antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and others. Thus, it improves mood, blood flow and regulates blood sugar. So, we recommend everyone to start making continuous use of cocoa to acquire an even healthier life.

However, see more: Learn how to make a homemade anti-bacterial detergent at low cost: see more

Check out the excellent health benefits of cocoa

Among the benefits that the fruit can bring to the body, check out the 9 that stand out:

1. Improves blood pressure

Studies show positive changes in blood pressure in humans in contact with cocoa-based products. Because it contains flavonoids, it contributes to better blood vessel flexibility.

2. Helps prevent cancer

Cocoa has proven beneficial in inhibiting the growth of cancer cells. Studies have provided curative effects in treating various types of cancer.

3. Prevents diabetes

Furthermore, the fruit is efficient in regulating sugar levels in the system, aided by glucose metabolism.

4. Contributes to respiratory health

Cocoa helps to relax the closed bronchi, facilitating the flow of air, fighting allergies such as asthma and shortness of breath.

Garden dream! Learn how to make kale beds at home easy and simple

5. mood improvement

The fruit is rich in theobromine, as well as caffeine and phenylethylamine, which is a neurotransmitter related to the regulation of mood, heart rate, sleep and appetite. Cocoa can help improve mood and fight the signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

6. Prevent thrombosis

Cocoa helps prevent thrombosis, helping to improve blood flow. This decreases the risk of blood clot formation due to its flavonoid content.

7. Helps regulate cholesterol

Fruit is rich in antioxidant substances as it helps to regulate circulating cholesterol levels.

8. Prevents anemia

The fruit is considered to be rich in iron. Therefore, its frequent consumption can help prevent anemia.

So, read more: Juniper (Juniper): learn how to grow it in pots and in your home and apartment garden

9. Helps reduce inflammation

Because it is rich in antioxidants, the cocoa is able to reduce cell damage caused by free radicals and inflammation.