‘Most disunited team I’ve played’

Former Corinthians midfielder was champion of the Brazilian Nationals in 2005 in a supertime with Tévez and recalled his relationship with Argentineans

Former player of Corinthians, Harbor, Fluminense, Vasco da Gama, Botafogo and so many other teams, former player Carlos Alberto remembered his times at Parque São Jorge.

Carlos Alberto, now 36, told the program “Arena SBT” that he was not talking to the two Argentines who were stars of the 2005 champion cast: Carlitos Tévez and Javier Mascherano.

“They were really hard to deal with. I’ll tell you something I’ve never said in my life: this team was the most disunited I’ve played and we won, so you can see that in football you don’t need to go home… I respected them on the field, but I was nobody’s friend, I had few friends there,” he said.

The former midfielder recalled the fight he had in training with Tévez, where the Argentine even spit in Carlos Alberto’s face.

“He (Tévez) spat at me in training, an ugly Argentine mania. Fábio Costa was on his side, I said ‘you’re Argentine now? Let your dick break’. We spent that year and 2006, I didn’t talk to much with he, not even with Mascherano, didn’t make any difference to me. I had to play the ball for them, we respected each other and it worked very well on the field.”