MP investigates sale of Evanilson, ex-Flu, and other transactions between Porto and Tombense, says Portuguese TV | soccer

The Public Ministry is investigating player transfers involving Porto and Tombense, a club from Minas Gerais that plays in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. The news was broadcast by CMTV, from Portugal, and replicated by some important newspapers in the country, such as “A Bola” and “Record”.

Among the negotiations that would be under analysis by the MP, the most prominent would be the striker Evanilson, ex-Fluminense, negotiated by the club from Minas Gerais, holder at the time of 90% of the economic rights of the center forward, in September 2020.

Also according to the note from CMTV, the amounts of commissions analyzed rotate “in the amount of several million euros”.

2 of 2 Lane Gaviolle informed that Tombense has not received any communication about the case — Photo: Bruno Ribeiro Lane Gaviolle informed that Tombense has not received any communication about the case — Photo: Bruno Ribeiro

Wanted by ge, the president of Tombense and partner of businessman Eduardo Uram, who is one of Evanilson’s agents, said he has no knowledge of the case and will await the events.

— I can’t confirm, nothing reached me or Tombense. For me everything is honest, Let’s see what will happen – highlighted.

Club with 107 years of foundation, Tombense turned professional in the late 90s, when Lane Gaviolle, resident of Tombos, former player of the club and businessman, and Eduardo Uram, one of the most influential agents of Brazilian football, became partners at Brasil Soccer, a company that represents and manages the career of athletes.

From there, the club began to structure itself, played in the interior divisions and rose to the elite in Minas Gerais, which has been playing since 2013. Tombense was vice-champion of Mineiro in 2020, has already accumulated three titles in the interior of the State and is 2014 Brazilian Championship Series D champion

The club-company is known for organizing and negotiating renowned athletes between Brazilian and European football clubs. In addition to hiring Evanilson, Gavião benefited, for example, from the sale of Lucas Paquetá, from Flamengo to Milan, in 2018.