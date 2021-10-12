MSD requests 1st emergency authorization for Covid-19 pill in US

MSD Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), called Merck & Co. in the United States, said on Monday that it has requested an emergency use authorization in the US for its pill to treat patients with Covid-19 cases between mild and moderates, which may make it the first oral antiviral drug against the disease.

The authorization could help change the clinical administration of Covid-19, as the pill can be taken at home. Called molnupiravir, the treatment could halve the chances of death or hospitalization for people most at risk for severe forms of Covid-19, according to the drugmaker.

Interim efficacy data on the drug, which is being developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, strongly influenced the actions of vaccine makers against Covid-19 when it was released last week.

Existing drugs from Gilead Sciences, such as the infusion antiviral remdesivir, and the generic steroid dexamethasone are often given when a patient is hospitalized.

Monoclonal antibody remedies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have limited use so far due to the difficulty of administering them.

In India, however, two drugmakers last week tried to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of molnupirvir to treat mild cases of Covid-19, according to study documents.

A source at India’s Comptroller General of Medicines said the pill did not show “significant effectiveness” against moderate cases, but that it was successful in mild cases.

MSD said its tests are based on the definitions of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which for moderate cases of Covid-19 describes blood oxygen levels as no less than 93%, while tests in India put it down. the measure between 90% and 93%.