Musician attacked with eggs on the coast of SP reports difficulties on the streets: ‘Very troublesome’ | Santos and Region

Luiz Felipe Salinas Almeida was attacked while playing on Avenida Floriano Peixoto last week. He was in front of an instrument shop when someone in one of the neighboring apartments threw eggs towards him and his instrument. After the repercussion of the case, he won a scholarship in the Music course (read more below).

To g1, the street musician detailed how he lives playing from city to city, while sleeping in his own vehicle. In a series of videos, he shows where he sleeps, explains how he gets to know the best spots in the city to perform and how he decides it’s time to go to the next destination (see video at the beginning of the report).

“I’ve been through a lot of trouble. Before I had a car, I used to sleep in the street. It was even harder. Don’t expect there will be a red carpet laid out for you either, the beginning of adapting in each city is the most difficult” , account.

He says he didn’t stop traveling even when his car broke down and had to stop for a while, for lack of money to fix it. “I took everything with me: instrument, clothes and more. It was about 30 kg. It was ruining my back”, he recalls.

In the series of videos, Luiz says that the most important thing is to know where fairs are held and where commerce is strongest, to play in busy places. “It’s having patience with the process. It doesn’t have to be such a big city, but it needs to be one that values ​​art a lot.”

The street musician says it is important not to settle down and always innovate. “If it’s difficult, adapt,” he says. “Do it with love, [mas] never lower your head and believe in your dreams.” With the repercussion he had after the spawns, Luiz says he hopes that young people take the initiative to pursue their own dreams, with or without support.

At first, he confesses that he was ashamed of dens in the streets. “For being labeled as idle, being placed as a beggar, being called a ‘half artist’. But when you overcome all these barriers that society imposes, and your ego embraces it”, he advises.

He also says that when the street artist starts to feel comfortable with his own art, it is when “you open your eyes to a multitude of people who wish you success and treat you with affection and like a human being”.

“I’ve cried a lot with frustration, with devaluation. Today I cry with the motivation of many people I don’t even know but who were touched by my story. And I cry with joy, making my mother and my son proud,” she says.

After the ovada episode, Luiz was hired to play in three places, two events and a serenade. The organizer of one of these events, Renata Viegas, was moved by the artist’s life story and decided to help him with a full scholarship so that he could graduate in Music.

“I was very touched [com a ovada]. He’s an artist, a musician, I wonder how someone does this with other people who are only bringing joy to others,” he said. “That made me very upset, I was thinking about what I could do to help him.”

“I’ll give him the first push. If he can play like that with little instruction, imagine when he becomes a musician,” said Renata.

Musician humiliated with ova in the street gets jobs in Santos, SP

So, she got in touch with the musician, by phone, and invited him to play at her event on Saturday (9). During one of his presentations, Renata called him and offered him the scholarship. “He looked at me in disbelief,” he recalls.

As soon as he takes the entrance exam, he will study Music at the Metropolitan University of Santos (UNIMES) in the distance learning model, with a scholarship fully funded by the businesswoman. In addition, he was invited to continue playing once a week at her event in downtown.

For being at a distance, if you prefer, Luiz can continue traveling from city to city to play for new audiences.

