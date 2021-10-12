National team supports Neymar after star says he can say goodbye in Qatar: “We hope he stays” | Brazilian Team

Neymar provoked a wave of solidarity from fans in Manaus and also from players of the Seleção after he spoke of the possibility of the Qatar Cup being the last of his career. At 29 years old – turns 30 in February – he will be 34 in 2026, but he made the reflection in an interview in recent days to Dazn.

On a social network, on Tuesday morning, defender Thiago Silva, on the eve of the fourth World Cup, published a photo with a hug on the Brazilian star and wrote:

– If you need someone who is strong for you, know that I will always be here! The Silva family loves you – said the 37-year-old defender, who is also often the national team captain.

1 of 1 Thiago Silva hugs Neymar in a message on social media — Photo: Reproduction Thiago Silva embraces Neymar in a message on social media — Photo: Reproduction

The ace’s social networks and also the CBF showed some recent scenes of affection between children and the player. One of them, on a selfie with a Colombian boy in tears for having the opportunity to give him a hug and take a picture with Neymar.

Days before, in a press conference after the game against Colombia, midfielder Fred also supported the number 10 of Brazil.

– Everyone knows the pressure he feels, but we are very happy with him in the national team. We hope to have a great Cup, get the title and we hope that. But it’s hard to say that… We hope he stays on the national team for a long time, because of the quality of his football, because of the great player he is. We hope that you will stay with us for many years. Hard to talk mentally about another person. The guy sometimes has very strong pressure. Not only Neymar, but Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, but we hope he stays a long time. He is one of the best players we have ever seen in Brazil – said Fred.

On Thursday, Tite’s team faces Uruguay, at 9:30 pm – Brasília time, at Arena da Amazônia. The team works at Colina stadium this Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, on the match stage

In a recent interview with ge, Thiago Silva also spoke about his relationship with Neymar. He commented that they are great friends and talk about aspects of the game and off the field. The experienced defender remembers that he usually advises him to protect himself from opponents’ actions on the field.

– When we are in a type of game where the opposing team is hitting a lot, and he is a guy who holds the ball, he likes the opponent to come and touch him, that he falls, dribbles, and does that kind of magic that he normally does with the ball, but sometimes the referees, in my view, do not protect the player in this type of situation, they think he is greasy – commented Thiago.