Netflix has number of Brazilian subscribers revealed after documentation error

An error by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) eventually led to the release of a document containing the number of clients of the streaming giant, the famous Netflix, in Brazil. The platform has a base of 19 million subscribers in the country.
Documentation, treated as a “black box”, should be private. However, during a manifestation of the Neo TV association, representative of small pay TV operators in Brazil, Cade made the document public.
This is not the first controversy that Netflix has been involved in in recent times. The recently released Round 6 series — which reached 165 million people in just 11 days of its debut — caused problems by showing a real phone number in one of the scenes, forcing the platform to pay damages and do re-shoots.
During the demonstration, Cade received a document from Neo TV criticizing the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. The association was critical of the argument that Netflix’s platform would be a competitor to pay TV. According to Neo TV, the argument is invalid in the country:
It is true that streaming platforms have conquered many customers in recent years, but it is also clear that a relevant portion of consumers consider OTT services as complementary to pay TV – Netflix, for example, has already been able to gain 19 million subscribers on the Brazil alone.
When a company communicates with Cade, it must send two documents: one for the public and the other with restricted access. It turns out that the Netflix subscriber count information is in the private version of the text and should not have been included in the public version.
The data relating to the number of customers refer to the period of January this year, and it is possible that Netflix has already reached 20 million subscribers. According to the platform itself, it is a matter of strategy not to reveal the exact number of subscribers. In 2019, the streaming service announced that it had a total of 167 million customers worldwide.