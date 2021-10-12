Netflix has number of Brazilian subscribers revealed after documentation error

An error by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) eventually led to the release of a document containing the number of clients of the streaming giant, the famous Netflix, in Brazil. The platform has a base of 19 million subscribers in the country.

Documentation, treated as a “black box”, should be private. However, during a manifestation of the Neo TV association, representative of small pay TV operators in Brazil, Cade made the document public.

This is not the first controversy that Netflix has been involved in in recent times. The recently released Round 6 series — which reached 165 million people in just 11 days of its debut — caused problems by showing a real phone number in one of the scenes, forcing the platform to pay damages and do re-shoots.