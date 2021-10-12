Netherlands thrash Gibraltar, and Turkey keeps dream of World Cup after winning with last-minute goal | qualifiers – europe

Owner of the most powerful attack in the European qualifiers, with 29 goals, the Netherlands beat Gibraltar 6-0 this Monday in Rotterdam. In the first game, Mechanical Orange had applied an even bigger rout, by 7 to 0 . With the victory, the Dutch continue in the lead of Group G, with two rounds to go.

+ See the complete European Qualifiers table

Captain Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring after nine minutes, heading in after Memphis Depay masterfully kicked in a corner. This is the defender’s first goal since the serious knee injury, which took him out of the Euro Cup. From a penalty, Memphis had a chance to widen, but goalkeeper Bradley Banda hit the corner. With the ball rolling, Barcelona forward managed to score in the sequence, in the 21st minute.

+ Germany is the first country guaranteed in the World Cup

+ Wales wins and postpones Belgium’s ranking

1 of 3 After missing the first penalty, Memphis converts the second kick and celebrates with the usual gesture — Photo: Reuters After missing the first penalty, Memphis converts the second penalty and celebrates with the usual gesture — Photo: Reuters

Already in the additions of the initial stage, another penalty for the Netherlands. The official batsman claimed responsibility and scored the third goal of the match. Thus, Memphis isolated himself in the artillery of the qualifiers, adding nine goals.

Starting to gain space in the team, three minutes after returning to the field, Lang found Dumfries, who headed. At 30 of the second half, Danjuma left his. Depay bartendered again, and Malen sealed the rout: 6-0.

2 of 3 Dutch players celebrate feat — Photo: Reuters Dutch players celebrate the feat — Photo: Reuters

Also in Group G, Norway, without Haaland, defeated Montenegro 2-0, with two goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and kept the second place in the group. Turkey beat Latvia away from home 2-1 with a saving goal from Yilmaz in the 54th minute of the second half, after a penalty scored with the help of the VAR. Demiral, against, scored the goal for Latvia, and Dursun had scored the first for the Turks.

The Netherlands are still in the lead, with 19 points. In the tail comes Norway, which reached 17, followed by Turkey, with 15. Montenegro, in fourth position, has 11 points, and Latvia, 5. At the bottom, Gibraltar has yet to score. The first place in the bracket guarantees a spot in the World Cup, while the second is in the repechage.