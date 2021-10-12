Neto detonates Bolsonaro for controversy at the Brasileirão game: ‘Should have respect’

Credit: Editing – Photos: Reproduction – Publicity / Marcos Correa/ZUMAPRESS.com

The presenter Neto started the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Monday (11), at Bandeirantes, talking about the controversial episode carried out by President Bolsonaro yesterday (10) outside Vila Belmiro. Spending the holiday in Baixada Santista, the head of the nation was stopped at the stadium door for not meeting the established prerequisites for entering the field of play.

Without being properly vaccinated, Bolsonaro was irritated by the veto, and said he was more protected than those who took the vaccine against Covid-19. For the former player and Corinthians idol, the president of the Republic lacked respect for his fellow man.

“Congratulations to Santos for not leaving the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro [entrar no estádio], that we have to have respect as president, but he should have respect for the people”, said Neto in the Bandeirantes attraction, amending in sequence.

“The rule is for everyone. Without a vaccine you cannot enter the stadium even though you are president. You are no longer immunized than I am, because I was vaccinated”, said Neto, asking people to continue vaccinating themselves.

READ TOO:

Neto regrets and says he would not like the Serie A team to be relegated to the Brasileirão

Didn’t play anywhere? See which clubs Neto has worked for throughout his career

Neto answers a Brazilian national team player who called him a ‘television clown’: “Who are you next to me?”

Journalist shoots at Sylvinho, cites “stupid strategy” in Corinthians and detonates Jô: “It looked like a tree”

Galvão calls Neymar an idiot, Bolsonaro’s veto in Serie A, ex-Palmeiras death and more: football news at the weekend

Medallions! 15 veterans who are still active in Brazilian football

20 players expected to play the World Cup for the last time in 2022

Galvão Bueno “cut” a reporter during transmission; Look