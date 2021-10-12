Neto indicates Brazil’s squad for the 2022 World Cup: “Team is closed”

Credit: Reproduction

During the “Baita Amigos” program, Neto assessed that the Brazilian team for the 2022 World Cup is defined. Believing that Tite will not remove any of the athletes who have his confidence, the former player didn’t put any surprises on the team. Thus, names such as Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Alisson and Casemiro will follow among the holders.

“For me, Tite’s team is closed. Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred and Paquetá; Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Neymar. this is his team“, he said.

Neto also believes that the boys who made it into the qualifiers cannot be treated as “saviors of the motherland”. In his view, Neymar needs to assume the responsibility of being the leader of the current generation, in view of being the player with the most technical quality and decision-making power in Brazil.

“Nothing against Raphinha. He went in very well, but played against Venezuela, which was dead, and Colombia. Will he and Antony win the World Cup for us? Who will win is Neymar, who doesn’t want“, expressed.

After unconvincing performances against Venezuela and Colombia, Brazil is preparing for its last commitment on the current FIFA date. In Manaus, Tite’s team, which may have more changes, faces Uruguay, which is coming off a defeat by Argentina.

