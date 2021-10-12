Nets bans Kyrie Irving for lack of covid-19 vaccine

The Brooklyn Nets have banned Kyrie Irving from any activity with the team, such as games and practices until he is eligible under health protocols, including the covid-19 vaccination. The player is reportedly anti-vaccinate.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect her individual right to choose. Currently, she restricts her ability to be a full-time member of the team and we will not allow any member of our team to participate part-time. chemistry as a team and stay true to our long-established values ​​of unity and sacrifice,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said on Tuesday, 12.

New York City’s new coronavirus vaccine protocol requires a person to have proof of at least one dose to get into indoor gyms — including the Barclays Center, home of the Nets.

Irving has already made several public statements against vaccination. The player has recently started following and liking publications claiming that “secret societies” are deploying vaccines in a plan to connect black players to a master computer.

This disinformation campaign about the drugmaker Moderna’s microchip has spread to NBA groups.

“Our goals for the season have not changed and to achieve them, every member of our team must move in the same direction. We are excited about the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the Brooklyn neighborhood proud.” , completed Marks.

By law, clubs are barred from disclosing whether an athlete has been vaccinated, but the team’s statement is a strong indication that he has not complied with New York’s vaccination requirement.