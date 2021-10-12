New book by JK Rowling goes global release in October

On October 12th, it will be released worldwide Jack and the Christmas Pig, the new children’s book by J.K. Rowling, creator of Harry Potter. Published in Brazil by Rocco Publisher, the book will also be released simultaneously in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and India by Hachette Children’s Group, in the US and Canada by Scholastic, and in more than twenty translations by publishers worldwide.

Jack and the Christmas Pig is Rowling’s first children’s novel since Harry Potter and succeeds his return to publishing for children with last year’s fable, the ickabog.

Read the official synopsis: “An exciting and exciting adventure about a child’s love for their most precious treasure and how far they are willing to go to find it. A passionate fable for the whole family, written by one of the greatest storytellers in the world. A boy and his toy are about to change everything… Jack has a pink stuffed pig he calls The Poto. OP, as he became known, is by Jack’s side in good times and bad and understands all of his feelings. Until, one Christmas Eve, much to the boy’s dismay, OP is lost. Jack gets a new toy, the Christmas Pig, and it is this replacement who will hatch a plan so that together they embark on a journey filled with magic in search of what was lost and in order to find Jack’s best friend ever he had“.

The book has a hardcover and nine black-and-white drawings by the award-winning illustrator Jim Field. The author approved the first-rate images and was very excited: “Jim and I work through my editor, Ruth, who sent me his drawings and gave me feedback. Since he was getting it right the first time he drew, most of my comments consisted of expressions of joy! I loved working with him. He really was the perfect illustrator for the project.,” Rowling said.

Remembering that in recent years, the author of the franchise about the young wizard was involved in many controversies involving her views on the trans community.