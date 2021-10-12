New case of police violence against paraplegic black men shocks USA

Camera footage on police uniform shows officers dragging the man out of their car.

Camera images installed in police uniform show policemen dragging the man from their car.

US police are investigating a video that shows a black man being dragged from his car by police officers while he repeatedly shouts “I’m paraplegic.”

A paraplegic person is unable to voluntarily move the lower parts of the body.

Images from a camera installed in police uniform show police officers stopping Clifford Owensby in Dayton, Ohio, and asking him to get out of the car so they can search him for drugs.

Owensby, 39, refuses, saying he is unable to move his legs.