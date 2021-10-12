new challenge on social networks may pose risks to children and teenagers · Jornal Midiamax

A new ‘trend’ has been drawing attention on social media in recent days. Trends, or trends in literal translation, are challenges that go viral on the networks and end up encouraging other users to experiment. The trend now is the ‘dry scooping’, which points out supposed benefits of ingesting pre-workout shakes without diluting them. However, challenges can pose risks if they are taken by children.

In the challenge, which became a fever mainly in TikTok, users ingest the powdered pre-workout shake, without dilution. Supposedly, the advantage would be to maximize the effects. However, doctors have warned about the dangers of the practice. The risks can be even greater if the ‘dry scooping’ is done by children and teenagers – who are very present on social networks and are also influenced by the challenges.

The AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) has already warned of the risks of the challenge. A survey was done on the practice of dry scooping and points out that pre-workout supplements contain substances that are not recommended for children.

Researchers also warn that dry scooping still facilitates the ingestion of doses higher than recommended, in addition to the risk of choking. The challenge poses risks not only to children: a 20-year-old influencer has already reported that she suffered a heart attack and associated it with dry scooping.

“Taking a pre-workout scoop because I saw it in a TikTok trend and ending up in a hospital because I had a heart attack.”