New increase makes cooking gas reach R$ 135; gasoline also has a readjusted value

Cooking gas already costs more for the consumer, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for the week of October 3-9, after the price increase by Petrobras, announced last Friday. fair (8). The impact, however, has not yet been total, as the readjustment took effect at the state-owned refineries only on Saturday 9, the last day of data collection by the ANP.

According to the agency, the 13-kilogram cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) can cost R$135 and the general average price rose from R$98.47 to R$98.67. Since March of this year, the fuel has risen about 90%. The highest price (R$ 135) is found in the municipality of Sinop/MT and the lowest (R$ 74.00) in Saquarema/RJ.

Gasoline, also readjusted this Saturday by the state-owned company, rose an average of 0.4% at stations, with prices ranging from R$ 4,690 (Cascavel/PR) to R$ 7.249 (Bagé/RS). In the year, gasoline registers an increase of 57.3%.

After 95 days without adjustment, Petrobras once again announced a 7.2% price increase for LPG. Gasoline was readjusted by the same percentage and, on the previous Tuesday, it revised the value of diesel oil by 9%.