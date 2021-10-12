New Kia Cerato changes look and updates semi-autonomous driving items

After Korea, Kia Cerato also underwent changes in its version dedicated to the United States, where it is called Forte. The fourth generation of the model gains visual innovations and updates the list of semi-autonomous driving assistants.

Since the production of the model will continue in Monterrey, Mexico, it is possible to expect it in Brazil as well, soon. That’s because the sedan sold here has the same origin as the North American. To reach the Brazilian market, just change the name and remove the side position lights.

Compared to the previous model, the visual differences are mainly focused on the front. The bumper has adopted more fluid and striking features, housing the LED fog lights (now vertical) in the central portion. The headlights, also made of LED, were further extended, while the traditional “tiger nose” grille became smaller. Above the grid is the brand’s new logo.

At the rear, the bumper was also redesigned and gained a new false air extractor at the base, but kept the arrow and reverse lights. What hasn’t changed either is the shape of the lanterns, linked by a red bar (which doesn’t light up!). The lighting, in turn, is new, as is the brand logo. Wheels can be 16 or 17 inches.

Unlike the body, the interior of the Cerato has changed little. The highlight goes to the multimedia center, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a screen that varies between 8 and 10.25 inches, depending on the version.

The instrument panel is downgraded to the Korean model, which is fully digital with a large 10.25-inch screen. In the American, the speed and tachometer dials are analog, and the central color screen is just 4.2 inches.

In technology, the sedan gains and/or updates several assistance items for semi-autonomous driving, such as lane-stay assistant, rear crossed traffic alert, blind spot alert, frontal collision alert with automatic braking and driver fatigue detector.

There is also a system that connects to the federal highway network and, in some situations, automatically adjusts the vehicle’s speed limit. The autopilot is also automatically adjusted to predict curves ahead that need downshifting and also predicting changes in maximum track speed.

The engine options remained the same. The 2.0 four-cylinder 149 hp and 18.2 kgfm, with front wheel drive and CVT gearbox, is aimed at the cheaper versions. The 1.6 turbo of 203 hp and 27 kgfm, which can have a 6-speed manual transmission or an automated seven-speed dual-clutch, is only in the GT sports variant.

