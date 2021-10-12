New video card power connector can deliver up to 600W

Single 12+4 pin connector should be sufficient for new PCIe 5.0 cards

According to specifications released by the German website Igor’s Lab, new pattern of 12-pin power and 4-pin signal transmission connectors is able to deliver more than 600W and will be exclusive for projects of PCI Express 5.0 video cards, such as supposed Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti/Super. Connector appeared on the website of electronic components manufacturer Amphenoll ICC listed as Minitek® Pwr CEM-5 PCIe® Connector System.

The Igor’s Lab website had access to the connector design that combine 12 power pins with 4-pin signal transmission, to coordinate this accurate power distribution, and new connectors are capable of deliver 55.2 A at 12V, in theory totaling up to 662W, more than enough for any GPU available on the market, and with excellent margin for future Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 40 and AMD RDNA3 cards.

Credits: Igor’s Lab

One of the main limiters of any system is in the consistent and stable power supply, and one of the most in-demand components in virtually any gamer setup turns out to be the video card. Currently, high-end boards use up to 3 8-pin connectors, each capable of delivering 150W. According to rumors that the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti card should need 450W of power.



Credits: Igor’s Lab

In this way, 3 8-pin connectors would not be enough just for 450W be your limit, and for a safe and, again, stable and consistent operation, it is important to have excess margin. Every system is subject to fluctuations and they tend to be more frequent when working at the limit. The new 12+4-pin connectors, despite being able to deliver in theory up to 662W, are limited to 600W at constant 55A. For new generations of PCIe 5.0 graphics cards, this represents important benefits.

Credits: Amphenol ICC



The first and most evident is, precisely, the possibility to power more powerful boards without putting the stress feeding system when operating too close to its limit. In addition, the new standard allows for use of only one connector, enabling a much simpler power distribution circuit on PCBs. The new connectors too change the spacing from 4.2 mm to 3 mm, and despite having a total width of 18.85 mm, is still smaller including that the combination of two standard 8-pin connectors, even reducing the space and solder points required on the PCB.

The new 12+4 pin connectors will be exclusive to PCIe 5.0 cards and will not be backward compatible with previous standards, so power supply manufacturers should start adopting the format soon with the arrival of the Z690 chipsets. So far there are no rumors of other cards besides the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti that should use the new format, as the Nvidia Ada Lovelace and AMD RDNA3 GPUs have yet to be presented and rumors about prices and innovations do not point to possible announcement dates.

