New week of 2021 emergency aid withdrawals start this Monday (11)

Week starts with new permissions withdrawal of emergency assistance. From this Monday (11), The Federal Savings Bank starts to summon a new group to withdraw from the sixth round. The values ​​of up to BRL 375 are already available at agencies and lotteries. O last installment calendar was also released.

O emergency aid withdrawal has just been authorized for a new group of policyholders. You June to September birthdays will be summoned, throughout this week, to carry out their withdrawals and transfers.

The procedure must be done in a lottery or cash office unit, in the case of the withdrawal. But for those who want to send the benefit via TED or PIX just connect to the app from box has.

Step by step to withdraw from the ATM and lottery:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

Access your digital savings account in the app;

Once this is done, tap the withdrawal option and inform the amount you want to withdraw;

When informing the value, a code will be generated;

The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

How to make the withdrawal with code?

Go to a Caixa self-service terminal;

Tap the “Enter” button on the keyboard;

Select the option “Emergency Aid Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF number and click on the “Confirm” button;

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button;

Select a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

When finished, the chosen value will be delivered next.

Schedule for withdrawal of the sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid

Born in January – October 4th

Born in February – October 5th

Born in March – October 5th

Born in April – October 6th

Born in May – October 8th

Born in June – October 11th

Born in July – October 13th

Born in August – October 14th

Born in September – October 15th

Born in October – October 18th

Born in November – October 19

Born in December – October 19th

Calendar of the seventh and last round of emergency aid 2021

Starting next week, the government will start another deposit round. First, as usual, the Bolsa Família policyholders, then the general public will have access to the allowance.

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: october 18th

october 18th NIS ending 2: October 19th

October 19th NIS ending 3: October 20th

October 20th NIS ending 4: October 21st

October 21st NIS ending 5: October, 22

October, 22 NIS ending 6: October 25

October 25 NIS ending 7: October 26th

October 26th NIS ending 8: October 27th

October 27th NIS ending 9: October 28th

October 28th NIS ending 0: October 29th

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – October 20th

– October 20th born in february -October 21st

-October 21st born in march – October, 22

– October, 22 born in april – October, 23

– October, 23 born in may – October, 23

– October, 23 born in june – October 26th

– October 26th born in july – October 27th

– October 27th born in august – October 28th

– October 28th born in september – October 29

– October 29 born in october – October 30

– October 30 born in november – October 30

– October 30 born in december – October 31st

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – November 1st

– November 1st born in february – November 3rd

– November 3rd born in march – November 4th

– November 4th born in april – November 5th

– November 5th born in may – 9 of November

– 9 of November born in june – November 10th

– November 10th born in july – November 11th

– November 11th born in august – November 12th

– November 12th born in september – November 16th

– November 16th born in october – November 17th

– November 17th born in november – November 18th

– November 18th Born in December – November 19th

