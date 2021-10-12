New WhatsApp function arrives that will be a danger for those who have enemies

Everything is ready because it was announced that a new WhatsApp function will be arriving, which will be a danger for those who have enemies.

The change comes to the moderation tool, which will start receiving complaints from users of specific messages for violation of the rules.

Before, for example, it was only possible to report people or entire groups. In a press release, WhatsApp provided more details.

“There were comments that, sometimes, users want to report an account for messages they received earlier in the conversation,” he justified.

“And this update allows these people to forward annoying messages directly to WhatsApp,” he explained.

Anyone who has the application in its latest version can already enjoy the feature, which is very intuitive.

To report an isolated or even older message, just keep the message pressed until the “report” option appears and tap on it.

Thus, you will be reporting the person and signaling that specific message for moderators to look more closely

And that’s where the danger lies, since “enemies” can make massive false reports so that a particular user loses their account.

“Although there is no content moderation on WhatsApp, complaints help to combat rarer but much more extreme abuses, such as sharing child sexual abuse material”, highlighted WhatsApp

“Last year, these complaints allowed 400,000 references to be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” he added.

How to update WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp, you can easily update the app from the app store on your phone device.

“We recommend that you always use the latest version of WhatsApp to gain access to new features and bug fixes,” he says.

On Android, just go to the Google Play Store and search for “WhatsApp”. Then tap the refresh button next to WhatsApp Messenger.

Same procedure applies to iOS. Open the App Store, search for “WhatsApp” and, at the end, tap the update button next to WhatsApp Messenger.

