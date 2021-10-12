Newcastle may spend up to R$1.5 billion in the next transfer window, according to newspaper | english football

Newcastle’s new wealthy player in world football, Newcastle can invest £205 million in the next transfer window of the ball market without falling into Fair Play Financial. The converted value exceeds R$1.5 billion. The forecast is from Englishman Kieran Maguire, professor of sports finance at the University of Liverpool. The next window will open in January.

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho is one of those speculated by the European press to move to Newcastle in January. The ex-vascaíno could be traded by Barcelona for around 50 million euros (R$ 318 million).

Philippe Coutinho trains at Barcelona

According to Maguire, in an article published on Monday in the newspaper “Chronicle”, the conservative spending of the club’s last three seasons will allow for a greater contribution in the next transfer window without circumventing the Financial Fair Play rule.

On Monday, the couple Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were introduced as the club’s new executives. They are married and do business with countries in the Middle East.

Amanda is an English businesswoman with a history of doing business with Arab countries. Before getting involved in the acquisition of Newcastle, she participated in Sheikh Mansour’s purchase of Manchester City in September 2008. The sheikh is part of the royal family of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle's new directors and representatives of the Arab fund that bought the club

On Thursday, Newcastle was sold to a group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is basically the Saudi government.

Fans celebrate in front of St James' Park stadium the acquisition of Newcastle by Saudi Arabian investment fund

In an interview with “Sky Sports”, Amanda said that Newcastle under new command will fight for the Premier League title.

– Newcastle United deserve to be ahead of the Premier League. We want to get there. It will take time, but we will get there – said the executive.

Talks to acquire the club began 18 months ago and, at the time, sparked a debate over the use of football by dictatorial governments. The NGO Amnesty International alerted the Premier League about the operation.

Former player Mirandinha acting for Newcastle (ING)