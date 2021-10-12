Neymar’s father comes to his son’s defense after Galvão’s audio: ‘No idiot, hero’

‘Masked, spoiled, hit-and-run and now an idiot,’ wrote the manager; video in which Globo announcer allegedly curses the player went viral on social networks

EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT Neymar was defended by his father and sister Rafaella



After circulating an audio from the announcer Galvão Bueno supposedly calling Neymar of “idiot”, the player’s father came to his son’s defense on Monday night, 11. The manager published a photo of the shirt 10 next to a fan and said that Neymar Jr. is “a hero without lies, that faces its story head-on”. “Masked, spoiled, beat-up and now an idiot,” wrote the father of the Paris Saint-Germain striker. “The first three adjectives don’t bother us, silencing has always been, perhaps, the best answer. But I want to talk about the ‘masked one’. Yes, he wears a mask. Mask of prevention, protocol, health and what else to talk about these new times. But he is my idol, of many Brazilians and other nations. Yesterday my son posed for a picture next to a child, put his face on his, even risking being criticized for taking off his mask”, continued Neymar senior.

“But and now? Where is the respect for the human being, for the eternal photo in an ephemeral life… the unique opportunity for a fan. Yeah, my son is masked and whatever else you want. But idiot? No!” he said. The businessman continued calling his son a hero and saying that he does not seek “cowardly and treacherous shortcuts”. “Let’s go ahead son… I’m too proud of you!” he wrote. Rafaella Santos, the player’s sister, also commented on the matter on social networks. “I’m glad I don’t play ball because I was going to catch someone by the hair, I was going to hit the floor until the end. I don’t know, I was going to get a red, yellow, green, blue card, whatever. I don’t have the patience that my brother has. He has a Job’s patience,” he said. “And a certain gentleman during the broadcast called my brother an idiot. Will it be him or you?” he teased.