NFL: Raiders tech resigns after leaking racist and homophobic emails | football

Jon Gruden, head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has informed members of his coaching staff that he will resign from the position after the NFL encounters e-mails from him with racist, homophobic and sexist messages. The information is from reporter Tom Pelissero, from the NFL Network.

Last Friday the US press reported that a league investigation found a 2011 email in which the coach, at the time working as a commentator, used a racist term against DeMaurice Smith, president of the players’ union.

– I resigned as head coach of Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and I don’t want to be a distraction. Thanks to the Raiders players, coaches, staff and fans. I’m sorry, I never wanted to hurt anyone,” Gruden said in a note.

Gruden said he didn’t remember what had happened, but apologized. This Monday, the New York Times had access to more emails from the coach in which he uses homophobic terms and criticized the hiring of women to work as referees in the NFL.

The emails were found during an NFL investigation after allegations of sexual harassment and abuse within the Washington Football Team. Jon Gruden has a close relationship with Bruce Allen, who was then president of the Football Team. In the exchange of messages between the two were also found photos of topless women, including two cheerleaders of the team commanded by Allen.

The coach added that league commissioner Roger Goodell pressured the Rams in 2014 to draft Michael Sam, who at the time became the first gay player to be chosen in the Draft. Also according to the newspaper, the messages include many homophobic terms.

In July, the head coach congratulated and said he was proud of Carl Nassib after he became the first active athlete in the NFL to turn out to be gay. Gruden was signed by the Raiders in 2018, signing for 10 years and $100 million.

Gruden is reported to have again criticized Goodell for adopting rules to try to reduce the number of concussions suffered by league players and also claimed that Eric Reid, who along with Kaepernick knelt during the US anthem to protest racism in the country, should be fired .