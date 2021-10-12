NGO denounces Bolsonaro to international court for ‘crimes against humanity’ – Época Negócios

+



The complaint is named “the planet against Bolsonaro” (Photo: Getty Images)

The Austrian NGO AllRise filed a complaint this Tuesday, 12, against President Jair Bolsonaro to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague, for “crimes against humanity”. The organization argues that the president’s environmental policy has led to an increase in deforestation in the Amazon, which the group considers an attack on all humanity. The organization accuses Bolsonaro of driving the destruction of the forest and the organisms and individuals that protect the Amazon.

Experts who filed the report estimate that changes in the biome during Bolsonaro’s administration could be responsible for 180,000 indirect deaths this century as a result of rising global temperatures. According to the document, the Amazon today emits more carbon dioxide than it is capable of absorbing. AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann stated that the federal government’s policies have consequences for global health. “In the complaint we present evidence that shows how Bolsonaro’s actions have a direct connection with the negative consequences of climate change around the world,” he explained in a press release. “Crimes against nature are crimes against humanity.”

The denunciation named “the planet against Bolsonaro” counts on the participation of experts in international law. This is not the first time Bolsonaro has been denounced to the ICC – the court has already received three other communications against the Brazilian president, one of which has been shelved. Bolsonaro is accused, for example, of inciting “indigenous genocide”, an article that also denounced violations against the environment. In addition, senators who are part of Covid’s CPI have already expressed interest in sending the commission’s final report to The Hague.

The opening of a process that leads to a possible international conviction of the Chief Executive, however, initially depends on an analysis by the ICC’s prosecutor so that a formal process can be initiated. typification of the term “ecocide”, which would lead the court to consider possible crimes against the environment as crimes against humanity. The court is under no obligation to hear every case presented. (With international agencies).