NIP returns to the top 3 of the world ranking for the first time since 2016; Brazilian teams climb the table | DRAFT5

THE Ninjas in Pajamas is back on the podium of the world rankings endorsed by the specialized website HLTV.org for the first time since December 2016. With this Monday’s (11) update on the chart, the Swedes finally returned to the top 3.
Hampus’s gain of three positions “hampus” Poser and his troops is the result of the magnificent campaign of the ninjas in the European division of IEM Fall 2021, which culminated in an authoritarian achievement to celebrate the good phase of the team, undefeated for eleven games.
At the price of the rise of NIP, vitality and G2 lost one position each, but are still in the top 5. Still in the top 10, the Make Clan gained a position after qualifying for the Major, while the heroic lost two and is now #7 in the world.
Among the teams that stood out in the last European RMR, the ence (+2) reached #11 in the world, while the Movistar Riders (+10) had the most expressive gain and is now #14, being followed closely by the Copenhagen Flames (+4), which is #15.
Continues after the ad
As for the North American RMR, the Liquid Gabriel’s “Fallen” Toledo lost one position and is now #13 in the table, at the same time as the champion FURY (+4) and vice GODENT (+11), went up and are now #16 and #25 in the world, respectively.
THE fatherN, another that will represent Brazil in the Major, climbed four steps and entered the top 30 with #29. Far from the elite squad, Sharks (-12) and 00Nation (-4), have fallen, now being #63 and #70 in the world, respectively. reformulated, the MIBR lost 34 positions and is now #101.