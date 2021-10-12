Nipah virus could cause next pandemic, Oxford researcher says

During an event in the UK, researcher Sarah Gilbert, responsible for developing the Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus, said that the next global pandemic could be the Nipah virus.

With a mortality rate of about 50%, the virus passes to humans through contact with infected pigs or fruits contaminated with bat urine and feces. The first symptoms are fever, headache and breathing problems, but the condition can progress to brain swelling and leave the patient in a coma or lead to death.

According to the scientist, if Nipah evolves enough to spread more efficiently (as happened with the coronavirus, for example), it could cause a new pandemic much more lethal than that of Sars-CoV-2. Gilbert also explains that so far there is no vaccine against the viruses that cause swelling in the brain.

Before the first cases of Covid-19, the researcher was working on creating immunizations against Nipah, Lassa fever and the coronavirus responsible for Mers. Development was paused to give preference to the vaccine against Sars-CoV-2.

“We learned that in a pandemic we can do everything faster and better, and we want to apply those lessons, but we need funding. We have to have stockpiles of vaccines against the pathogens we already know about. Imagine if we suddenly have a huge outbreak of Nipah that spreads around the world?”, he asks. According to Gilbert, the immunizing agent is still far from being ready.

The Nipah virus tops the World Health Organization (WHO) list of priorities for immunizing research and development. The last outbreak took place this year in India, after the death of a 12-year-old teenager.

