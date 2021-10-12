Nobel completes 120 years awarding few women and no Brazilian – 10/11/2021 – Market

By announcing, this Monday (11), the names of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics, the Royal Academy of Sciences of Sweden closed this year’s decorations, in which the most coveted world prize completed 120 years of existence.

Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens joined the 947 people and 28 organizations awarded since 1901, when the prize was instituted, inspired by the Swedish chemist and inventor, Alfred Bernhard Nobel (1833-1896).

Also a businessman, Nobel became a millionaire when he developed a way to expand the production of nitroglycerin, invent dynamite and create a detonator that made the use of explosives safer in various activities.

A year before his death, the inventor determined, in a will, that, after his death, most of his fortune would be destined to a foundation that would bear his name and would be in charge of annually rewarding “whoever made the most discovery. important” in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature and to promote peace.

Inspired by Nobel’s initiative, Sweden’s central bank created, in 1968, the so-called Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, which came to be called the Nobel Prize in Economics — although the Swedish inventor had not originally foreseen it.

Not only because the Economic Sciences category was established 67 years after the first ones, but also because there were years when the Nobel Foundation did not award the prize in one or more fields, the total number of awards awarded to each area differs. As well as the number of winners, since it is common for two or more people to share the prize in the same area of ​​knowledge.

Of the 609 Nobel Prizes distributed to date, 115 recognize the importance of discoveries and inventions in the field of Physics and 114 distinguish the most relevant contributions to Literature. The awards were awarded 113 times for studies and inventions related to Chemistry and 112 for Medicine. The Nobel Foundation has also given out 103 Peace Prizes, while the Nobel Prize for Economics (the only one distributed continuously) has been awarded on 53 occasions.

Women

In total, 947 people and 28 organizations received the Nobel Prize between 1901 and 2021. Of these, only 58 are women.

On the other hand, since 2014, one woman, the Pakistani Malala Yousafzai, has been the youngest person to receive the award: for her activism in favor of children and women’s access to education, Malala was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize when he was just 17 years old.

In addition, Polish scientist Marie Curie is one of only four people who have achieved the feat of being laureates twice – with the detail that Marie Curie obtained two Nobels in different areas: Physics, in 1903, and Chemistry, in 1911, feat. only achieved by the chemist Linus Pauling (winner in Chemistry, in 1954, and Peace, in 1962). The Curie family also won two other prizes: in 1903, the prize for Physics was also given to Marie’s husband, Pierre Curie. And, in 1935, the couple’s daughter, Iréne Joliot-Curie, was chosen as one of the winners in Chemistry.

Among the 13 winners this year, there is only one woman, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow Russian Dmitry Muratov. By way of comparison, last year, four of the 11 winners were women. In 2009, the year with the highest number of winners, five researchers were awarded.

This year, in addition to Ressa, Muratov and economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens, writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, from Tanzania, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature; American neuroscientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, Nobel laureates in Medicine, and researchers Benjamin List, who is German, and David MacMillan, American, in Chemistry. The Physics prize was awarded to Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi.

The winners in each category share among themselves a prize of 10 million SEK, or around R$6.3 million, in addition to a medal and a diploma. Over time, only two people voluntarily refused the distinction: the French philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre, who in 1964 refused to receive the Literature Prize, and the Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho, one of the founders of the Party Communist from former Indochina and who, in 1973, would receive the Nobel Peace Prize for, together with the Secretary of State of the United States, Henry Kissinger, for having negotiated the peace agreement that sealed the end of the Vietnam War.

In addition to these two occasions, four winners were forced to decline the prize. In the late 1930s, dictator Adolf Hitler banned three German scientists (Richard Kuhn and Adolf Butenandt, in Chemistry, and Gerhard Domagk, in Medicine) from accepting the prize – all three received their medals and diplomas later, but could no longer receive the cash prize. In 1958, it was the turn of the authorities of the former Soviet Union to coerce the 1958 Nobel Prize in Literature, Boris Pasternak, not to accept recognition for his work.

Brazil

Although, officially, no Brazilian has ever won the highest scientific, literary and cultural honor in the world, there is, among the 975 awarded, a person who was born on Brazilian soil.

Son of a Lebanese father and an English mother, the 1960 Nobel Prize winner in Medicine, biologist Peter Brian Medawar, was born in Petrópolis (RJ), in 1915. Partner of a then important manufacturer of dental and optical instruments, Medawar’s father and the family moved to Brazil to open a retailer in the country, Óptica Inglesa.

With dual citizenship, the future scientist grew up between the capital of Rio de Janeiro and Petrópolis until, in his teens, his parents sent him to study in England. A diligent student, Medawar soon received a scholarship from the British government.

According to the best-known version, it was so that Medawar would not miss the chance to continue with his studies that his family turned to the influence of the former minister of the Air Force and former senator, Salgado Filho. Godfather of the future Nobel winner, Filho directly asked the then Minister of War, the future president Eurico Gaspar Dutra (1946-1951), to help the boy to be excused from returning to Brazil to fulfill his mandatory military service.

As the request was not granted and Medawar did not return to enlist, he ended up losing his Brazilian nationality, becoming an English citizen and graduating from the prestigious Oxford University.

Medawar died in London in 1987, 27 years after being recognized worldwide for his studies on immune tolerance and organ transplantation.