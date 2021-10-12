Nobel Prize Winners in Economics Improved Interpretation of Public Policies – 10/11/2021 – Market

The 2021 Nobel Prize winners in Economics, Joshua Angrist, David Card and Guido Imbens have produced in recent decades works that have changed the way of interpreting the evaluation of public policies. Angrist, Card and the economist who died in 2019 Alan Krueger applied these techniques in measuring the effects of policies aimed at the labor market.

Most of the time, it is not feasible to promote adequate experiments to measure the effectiveness of public policies. Without experiments, such as those that allowed the 2019 Nobel Prize-winning trio (Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer) to reach conclusions about policies aimed at reducing poverty in developing countries, only observational data is available.

The great contribution of Angrist and Imbens in collaboration with Donald Rubin (retired professor of Statistics at Harvard) was to explain what the conditions are, and for which populations, it is possible to establish and measure causality relationships with observational data.

The impact that the production of these authors has had on empirical and methodological work in economics is gigantic.

The “differences-in-differences” method applied by Card and Krueger (1994) in the study of the impact of minimum wage increases on unemployment made this methodology the most popular in works applied in the 1990s and 2000s.

After the re-reading of the “instrumental variables” method by Imbens and Angrist (1994), the method became popular and allowed for a bridge to be made with the literature on causal effects in statistics.

Using this methodology, Angrist, Card, Krueger and several co-authors were responsible for highly influential works that allowed exploring themes such as measuring returns to education (Card [2001], Angrist & Kruger [1991]), effects of fertility on female participation in the labor force (Angrist & Evans [1998]), long-term impacts on the health of war veterans (Angrist [1990]) and even class size reduction on student performance (Angrist & Lavy [1999]).

Angrist and Lavy’s work on class size and school performance can be understood as a precursor in the diffusion of the “discontinuous regression” method in economics. This methodology is considered today the most credible when one wants to establish cause and effect relationships in the absence of experiments.

During my doctorate at the University of California at Berkeley, between 1999 and 2003, I had the privilege of being a student of David Card and Guido Imbens. Guido was my doctoral advisor. My thesis was the result of an almost daily interaction with him. His work ethic and genuine passion for research have always been inspiring.

Recently, Guido has been working on integrating data science and identifying causal effects. Stanford University’s proximity to the big technology companies on the West Coast has allowed Guido to develop techniques that use the enormity of observational data that these companies collect with the possibility of carrying out experiments in real time. It is to be expected that new and surprising results will emerge, once again impacting new generations of researchers.